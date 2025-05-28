Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Robertson News: Struggles offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Robertson provided just one assist in 33 appearances (29 starts) in the Premier League.

Robertson's offensive output continues to dwindle, as he was held to just a single goal contribution, far from his lofty heights of consistent double-digit assists. Liverpool have also been linked to a move for Milos Kerkez, a far more threatening option, one that would provide more competition for the starting job than Kostas Tsimikas.

