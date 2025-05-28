Andrew Robertson News: Struggles offensively
Robertson provided just one assist in 33 appearances (29 starts) in the Premier League.
Robertson's offensive output continues to dwindle, as he was held to just a single goal contribution, far from his lofty heights of consistent double-digit assists. Liverpool have also been linked to a move for Milos Kerkez, a far more threatening option, one that would provide more competition for the starting job than Kostas Tsimikas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now