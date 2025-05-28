Fantasy Soccer
Andriy Lunin News: Closes season out with start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Lunin registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Real Sociedad.

With first-string goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remaining relatively healthy throughout the campaign, Andriy Lunin was not on the pitch as much as he was the previous season. However, when he was, he provided strong, solid play for Los Blancos. In his seven appearances in La Liga, he allowed only seven goals and maintained four clean sheets.

