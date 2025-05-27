Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ange-Yoan Bonny headshot

Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Provides assist in final game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Bonny provided one assist to go with three shots (two on target) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the final game of the season.

Bonny assisted Jacob Ondrejka's equalizing goal in the 71st minute with a well-timed pass. He was active in the attack creating three chances and taking three shots. Bonny's involvement was key in Parma's offensive resurgence during the second half to secure their place in the Italian top flight. Bonny made 37 appearances during his first Serie A season scoring six goals and providing four assists. That said, he has been linked to several clubs especially Inter Milan for a future transfer making his time in Parma very short in the near future.

Ange-Yoan Bonny
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now