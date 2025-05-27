Ange-Yoan Bonny News: Provides assist in final game

Bonny provided one assist to go with three shots (two on target) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the final game of the season.

Bonny assisted Jacob Ondrejka's equalizing goal in the 71st minute with a well-timed pass. He was active in the attack creating three chances and taking three shots. Bonny's involvement was key in Parma's offensive resurgence during the second half to secure their place in the Italian top flight. Bonny made 37 appearances during his first Serie A season scoring six goals and providing four assists. That said, he has been linked to several clubs especially Inter Milan for a future transfer making his time in Parma very short in the near future.