Di Maria is questionable for Wednesday's match against Monaco, manager Bruno Lage claimed before their last match, per Glorioso 1904. "Angel is not available for this game and our ideal is that eventually in the next game, it can already be."

Di Maria looks to be a late call for Benfica's opening match of the UCL knockout stages, with the winger still dealing with an issue that kept him out of their last contest. This will be something to monitor, as he has started in six of his eight UCL appearances this season while notching one goal and two assists. That said, they will hope he is available for play and, hopefully, fit enough to see a starting spot.