Angel News: Set to leave LOSC

Gomes is leaving Lille as a free agent after four seasons with the Dogues, the club announced.

Gomes spent four seasons with Lille appearing in 134 games scoring 10 goals and delivering 19 assists. The former Manchester United player is now a free agent and can sign with any club to continue his career. Reports reveal that he has been linked to a move to Marseille which has secured a Champions League spot for next season. He could reunite with his former teammate Mason Greenwood with whom he played in U19, U23 and the senior team during their time with the Red Devils.