Angelo Stiller News: Starting in Cup Final

Stiller (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's DFB Cup Final against Arminia Bielefeld.

Stiller has made his way back to the team sheet for the final outing of the season, as his in the starting XI after his ankle injury. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. He will be happy to end the season healthy, starting in 31 of his 32 league appearances while bagging one goal on 21 shots and eight assists on 59 chances created.