Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ante Budimir headshot

Ante Budimir News: Fires four shots against Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Budimir had four shots (two on goal) and two clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Budimir paced his team in attempts as he has often done, but the opposing goalie answered the bell multiple times, denying him his fourth goal on the trot. He had a career year, scoring 21 goals and adding four assists, 99 shots (37 on target) and 16 chances created.

Ante Budimir
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now