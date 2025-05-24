Ante Budimir News: Fires four shots against Alaves

Budimir had four shots (two on goal) and two clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Budimir paced his team in attempts as he has often done, but the opposing goalie answered the bell multiple times, denying him his fourth goal on the trot. He had a career year, scoring 21 goals and adding four assists, 99 shots (37 on target) and 16 chances created.