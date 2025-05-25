Ante Rebic News: No minutes, sent off

Rebic recorded no stats in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Lazio. He picked up a red card and was sent off in the 45th minute.

In a case of sideline tomfoolery, Rebic logged a straight red card, which means he is expected to be suspended for multiple games next season. The forward concludes this campaign with only one goal across 27 appearances (seven starts). Rebic recorded 18 chances created, nine accurate crosses, eight corners and five shots on target.