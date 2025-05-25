Anthony Elanga News: Second season sees improvement

Elanga had two shots (two on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

After an uneventful spell with Manchester United, Elanga transferred Premier League teams to Nottingham Forest, a fruitful decision followed up on with his 2023-24 season's five goals and nine assists. It was no fluke, as indicated by Forest's latest campaign. This season, Elanga logged six shots with 24 on goal. As a playmaker, he was allowed to cross the ball more and become Forest's primary corner-kick taker. That opportunity helped Elanga record 86 corners, 50 chances created and 43 accurate crosses for 11 assists, the first time his stats include double digits concerning said category.