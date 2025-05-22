Anthony Jung News: Departing Bremen
Jung is departing Werder at the end of his contract, the club announced.
Jung is on the way out of Bremen following the conclusion of his contract. The defender has been a brilliant starter for the club and played a huge role in getting them to the Bundesliga and keeping them there. Jung made 28 appearances (20 starts) this season and has been linked to a variety of other clubs in the Bundesliga.
Anthony Jung
Free Agent
