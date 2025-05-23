Anthony Jung News: Signs with Freiburg

Jung has joined Freiburg on a permanent transfer, joining for Werder Bremen, his new club announced. "Tony fills the void left by Manuel Gulde after his retirement. He played a large part of Werder's games last season and brings a wealth of experience. Tony is an excellent tackler and, thanks to his left foot, can be deployed in various positions in several systems. He will be a valuable asset for us, given the upcoming demands in several competitions," said board member Jochen Saier.

