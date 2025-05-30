Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antoine Bernede headshot

Antoine Bernede News: Redeemed by Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Bernede has automatically completed a permanent switch from Lausanne-Sport to Verona, which hinged on avoiding relegation, L'Arena reported.

Bernede is staying at Verona permanently following a six-month loan spell, as the condition to trigger the option to buy has been met. He has scored once and added four shots (two on target), 11 key passes, 13 crosses (three accurate) and 15 tackles in 14 appearances (seven starts).

Antoine Bernede
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now