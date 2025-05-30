Antoine Bernede News: Redeemed by Verona

Bernede has automatically completed a permanent switch from Lausanne-Sport to Verona, which hinged on avoiding relegation, L'Arena reported.

Bernede is staying at Verona permanently following a six-month loan spell, as the condition to trigger the option to buy has been met. He has scored once and added four shots (two on target), 11 key passes, 13 crosses (three accurate) and 15 tackles in 14 appearances (seven starts).