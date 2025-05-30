Antoine Griezmann News: Ends season in cold streak

Griezmann recorded eight goals and seven assists across 38 appearances (29 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season.

Griezmann's goalscoring totals were down considerably compared to recent years, but perhaps the most worrying sign is that he didn't score a single goal between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League since Feb. 1, ending the 2024/25 campaign on an 18-game scoring drought. Given how productive Julian Alvarez (17 goals in 37 Liga appearances) and Alexander Sorloth (20 goals in 35 league contests) were in league play, don't be surprised if Griezmann has a reduced role in 2025/26, which could be his final year at the club.