Antoine Hainaut News: Initiates comeback with goal

Hainaut scored a goal off bench in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the final game of the season.

Hainaut scored Parma's first goal in the 49th minute to cut Atalanta's lead to 2-1. His timely strike sparked the comeback and shifted momentum in Parma's favor. The French midfielder made 25 appearances in his first Serie A season with two goals along with 26 tackles and 48 clearances while mostly featuring off the bench. With one year left on his contract he could be open to a move this summer.