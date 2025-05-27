Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antoine Hainaut headshot

Antoine Hainaut News: Initiates comeback with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Hainaut scored a goal off bench in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the final game of the season.

Hainaut scored Parma's first goal in the 49th minute to cut Atalanta's lead to 2-1. His timely strike sparked the comeback and shifted momentum in Parma's favor. The French midfielder made 25 appearances in his first Serie A season with two goals along with 26 tackles and 48 clearances while mostly featuring off the bench. With one year left on his contract he could be open to a move this summer.

Antoine Hainaut
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now