Antoine Mendy headshot

Antoine Mendy News: Good defensive option in Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Mendy featured in 21 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season.

Mendy provided depth to Nice's defensive lineup, stepping in when called upon and highly important during the last three games of the season to compensate for injuries in the backline and helping the team secure fourth place in Ligue 1, along with a spot in Champions League qualifications for next season. His versatility allowed him to cover multiple positions across the backline as a central defender or right-back. Mendy's continued development will be crucial for bolstering the team's defensive options next season, especially with Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye both out with long-term knee injuries that will make them miss the first half of the 2025-26 season.

Antoine Mendy
Nice
