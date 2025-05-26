Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Semenyo News: Double strike in win over Foxes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 8:43am

Semenyo scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Semenyo was outstanding Sunday, he used his physicality to boss play when he was on the ball and managed to net both the Cherries goals. He also had an attempt that was blocked. It was another strong season from the Ghanaian international, from 37 appearances (36 starts) he chalked up 11 strikes and five assists, he was the club's top scorer from open plays.

