Anton Stach News: Quiet offensively
Stach scored once and assisted twice in 30 appearances (29 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Stach struggled for the most part during the Bundesliga campaign, failing to get much done as he earned just three total goal contributions. He was still a productive box-to-box option, but Hoffenheim had been hoping for an offensive breakout from Stach, who's never come close to his debut campaign with Mainz.
