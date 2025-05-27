Fantasy Soccer
Anton Stach headshot

Anton Stach News: Quiet offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Stach scored once and assisted twice in 30 appearances (29 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Stach struggled for the most part during the Bundesliga campaign, failing to get much done as he earned just three total goal contributions. He was still a productive box-to-box option, but Hoffenheim had been hoping for an offensive breakout from Stach, who's never come close to his debut campaign with Mainz.

Anton Stach
1899 Hoffenheim
