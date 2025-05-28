Antonee Robinson Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Robinson has undergone minor surgery on his right knee and will begin his rehabilitation for next season, according to his club.

Robinson looks to be dealing with a nagging injury that he finally dealt with following the end of the season, with the defender having undergone a minor knee surgery. The good news is that he will now start his rehabilitation process and will look to return at the start of the season. That said, he will be eyeing to be fit again by the start of August, as the season starts the second week of August.