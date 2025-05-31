Antony News: Returning to United

Antony will return to Manchester United following his loan with Real Betis, the player confirmed via his X account.

Antony is not going to continue in Spain with Betis after seeing a successful spell with the club on loan, as he will instead head back to England to join United. That said, he would start in 15 of his 17 appearances for the club, recording five goals on 43 shots and two assists on 37 chances created. He will hope this earns him more time with United and experience a turnaround in his career after a failed move to United, as if his role were to remain the same, it would feel like a waste after what he showed he could produce.