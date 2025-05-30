Antony News: Scores in win over Colorado

Antony scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Antony seems to be at his best against Colorado, as he's bagged six goals in six total appearances against the Rapids in his MLS career. The speedy winger snapped a nine-game scoring drought, but he remains a key creative threat for Portland. He's recorded five goals and five assists in 16 appearances (15 starts) this season.