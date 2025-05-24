Antony News: Scores opener with standout strike

Antony scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Antony opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a left-footed shot into the top left corner, assisted by Isco. His performance was a highlight for Real Betis and showcased his attacking prowess. The Brazilian also showed impressive motivation in defensive transitions, totaling five tackles, his second-highest mark of the season. Four of them were successful, which was a season high for him. He will aim to contribute one last time in the final game of the season when Real Betis face Chelsea on Wednesday in the Conference League final.