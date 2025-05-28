Arda Guler News: Ends as starter

Guler had one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Güler finished the 2024/25 season as a starter, having finished in form to close out the campaign. In his first full year with Real Madrid, Güler made 28 La Liga appearances.14 of those coming as start while, totaling three goals and four assists while averaging about two crosses per game. At just 20 years old, Güler will play a major role in the future of the midfield, especially after closing the season on such a high note.