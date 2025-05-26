Ardian Ismajli News: Racks up stats in Verona tilt

Ismajli generated two tackles (one won), 12 clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Ismajli was on point like in most matches this campaign, but that didn't prevent Verona from scoring twice on limited attempts. He has put up numbers when healthy, registering 30 tackles, 56 interceptions, 246 clearances and 24 blocks in 29 games, with five clean sheets. He'll likely move on since he's on an expiring contract.