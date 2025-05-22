Aridane Injury: Fit for season finale

Adriane (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Mallorca, according to manager Inigo Perez. "No, Aridane is available, and the rest of the casualties are the ones we have been having in recent weeks. The rest are all right."

Adriane is fit once again and will be an option Saturday, returning from his undisclosed injury for their season finale. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he will look to return to his starting role immediately against Mallorca.