Armando Broja News: Returning to Chelsea

Broja is returning to Chelsea after spending one season on loan with Everton, the club announced.

Broja joined the Toffees on the last day of the summer transfer window to spend one season on loan with Everton. He appeared in only 10 Premier League games as he dealt with injuries and failed to secure a starting spot, finishing the season without a goal. He is returning to Chelsea with three years left on his contract and an uncertain future since it's unclear whether the club will sell him, loan him out again or keep him in the senior squad after dealing with multiple injuries at the striker position this season.