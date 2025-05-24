Armando Izzo Injury: Good to go for Milan meeting

Izzo (thigh) has been called up for Saturday's game against Milan.

Izzo has recovered from an injury that cost him the past five matches. He's been a staple when healthy but might be eased into action after over a month on the shelf. He has logged three tackles (zero won), eight interceptions, 20 clearances and three blocks in his last five showings, with one goal and no clean sheets. His return could impact Arvid Brorsson's minutes.