Armando Izzo News: Logs one clearance versus Milan

Izzo (thigh) had one cross (zero accurate) and one clearance in 10 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Milan.

Izzo made a short appearance off the bench after spending more than a month on the mend due to a muscular injury. He was one of the most consistent performers for his side in a hellish campaign. He might get the chance to stay up for another relegation struggler looking for experience. He has posted 40 tackles, 45 interceptions, 98 clearances and 28 blocks in 30 matches, contributing to three clean sheets.