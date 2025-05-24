Artem Dovbyk Injury: Makes squad for Torino tilt
Dovbyk (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's match versus Torino.
Dovbyk returned to full training late in the week and is expected to start on the bench and be deployed eventually. The coach could stick with the same formation utilized last week. He has hit the net once in his past six matches, notching five shots (three on target), seven chances created and one cross (zero accurate).
