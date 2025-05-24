Fantasy Soccer
Artem Dovbyk Injury: Makes squad for Torino tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Dovbyk (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's match versus Torino.

Dovbyk returned to full training late in the week and is expected to start on the bench and be deployed eventually. The coach could stick with the same formation utilized last week. He has hit the net once in his past six matches, notching five shots (three on target), seven chances created and one cross (zero accurate).

