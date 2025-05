Dovbyk (thigh) wasn't deployed in Sunday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Dovbyk was good to go but not 100 percent and wasn't needed as Roma built a commanding lead. He failed to be as productive as in his Girona days, scoring 14 goals and adding three assists, 97 shots (33 on target) and 33 chances created in 43 matches (35 starts).