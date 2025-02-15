Artem Smolyakov News: Signs with Los Angeles FC

Smolyakov has signed a contract with Los Angeles FC until 2028 as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa. He is joining from Ukrainian side Polissya Zhytomyr, the club announced. "Artem is a highly regarded top young fullback who brings extensive experience to LAFC at a young age. We are excited to add a player with his capabilities and potential to our club as we continue to challenge for trophies across all competitions," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington.

Smolyakov joins LAFC after making over 40 appearances for Polissya Zhytomyr in the Ukrainian Premier League, including domestic cup and UEFA Cup qualifying matches. He began his career at FC Dnipro before moving to FC Inhulets Petrove, where he made over 30 appearances and scored two goals. Smolyakov has earned nine caps for Ukraine's U-21 team and helped secure their qualification for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.