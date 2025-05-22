Arthur News: Limited role

Arthur was limited to just seven starts (20 appearances) in the Bundesliga.

Arthur is an option at right-back, a role that was limited with Jeremie Frimpong left as the top choice there. With Frimpong set to depart Leverkusen there's potential for Arthur to make the right-back job his own moving forward. He was decent in his chances on the pitch, though he doesn't offer much going forward, especially compared to Frimpong.