Arthur News: Limited role
Arthur was limited to just seven starts (20 appearances) in the Bundesliga.
Arthur is an option at right-back, a role that was limited with Jeremie Frimpong left as the top choice there. With Frimpong set to depart Leverkusen there's potential for Arthur to make the right-back job his own moving forward. He was decent in his chances on the pitch, though he doesn't offer much going forward, especially compared to Frimpong.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now