Arthur News: Returns in Italy

Arthur returns to Juventus after his half-season loan spell in Girona, the club announced.

Arthur joined Girona in the winter transfer window on loan and featured in 15 games, starting 10 of them and contributing 25 tackles and 11 clearances. He is now returning to Juventus at the end of the loan with his future unclear. That said, it will depend on new coach Igor Tudor whether he wants to keep him for the upcoming campaign.