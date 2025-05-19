Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Theate

Arthur Theate News: Sold at center-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Theate made 31 starts after joining Frankfurt from Rennes.

Theate was a rock-solid option at center-back throughout the campaign. Originally thought to be an option at left-back, he instead slotted into the back three, taking on a large role throughout the Bundesliga campaign. Theate won't offer much going forward from a role in the backline but he should remain a consistent starter moving forward.

Arthur Theate
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
