Arthur Theate News: Sold at center-back
Theate made 31 starts after joining Frankfurt from Rennes.
Theate was a rock-solid option at center-back throughout the campaign. Originally thought to be an option at left-back, he instead slotted into the back three, taking on a large role throughout the Bundesliga campaign. Theate won't offer much going forward from a role in the backline but he should remain a consistent starter moving forward.
