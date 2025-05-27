Ashley Westwood News: Solid outing Saturday

Westwood generated two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Westwood was not involved in any of his side's three goals, but he still had a productive outing. He created two chances for the fourth time this season, tied a season high with two shots and took four corners for the second time this season. He also won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.