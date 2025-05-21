Atakan Karazor News: Career-highs offensively
Karazor set new career-highs with two goals and four assists in 32 appearances (31 starts.)
Karazor continued as one of the top choices in the midfield and put together an excellent season alongside Angelo Stiller. The midfielder set new career-highs across the board, scoring his first two Bundesliga goals. He should be a nailed-on started next season as Stuttgart look for another top half finish.
