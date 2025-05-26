Augusto Batalla News: Two saves lead to clean sheet
Batalla recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mallorca.
Batalla would only face two shots on target Saturday and would stop both to earn a clean sheet. This marks his first clean sheet in two outings and his eighth of the season. This brings the goalie to eight clean sheets, 39 goals allowed and 95 saves in his 32 appearances this season.
