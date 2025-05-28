Aurelien Tchouameni News: Finishes season strong

Tchouameni recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Tchouameni concluded the season playing in the center back position, which included a solid performance against Real Sociedad on Sunday. With so many injuries to the back line, the Frenchman was forced to adjust to playing more defensively, having started 19 La Liga matches in the center back position, after previously playing in midfield. He was able to increase his accurate passes per game, as well as collecting 91 clearances, 47 tackles (23 successful) and 46 interceptions.