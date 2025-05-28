Aviles Hurtado News: Ends contract with Bravos

Hurtado is officially leaving FC Juarez following his two-year service for the team, according to the club.

Hurtado shone primarily in his first seasons with the squad, scoring eight goals and three assists over 28 league matches. A severe ankle injury subsequently left him out from September 2024 to February 2025, but he was never able to regain his best form. The experienced attacker is reportedly considering retirement after a long career in various teams in Mexico.