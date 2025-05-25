Fantasy Soccer
Ayden Heaven

Ayden Heaven Injury: Exits injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Heaven was forced off in the 66th minute of Sunday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa due to an apparent injury.

Heaven saw the start Sunday but wouldn't last the full 90, with the defender leaving the field in the 66th minute due to an apparent injury. This is a tough blow for the player after he only appeared in two games since the start of April due to an injury, barely seeing the field to end the campaign. He ends his league season starting in two of his four appearances, registering four tackles, four interceptions and 10 clearances.

Ayden Heaven
Manchester United

