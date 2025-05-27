Ayyoub Bouaddi News: Brillant first full season

Bouaddi appeared in 33 matches for Lille across all competitions, providing two assists during the 2024-25 season.

Bouaddi gained valuable first-team experience this season, showcasing his potential in midfield at only 17-years-old. His vision and passing ability were evident, indicating a promising future for the player formed in the LOSC academy. He played less in the final stretch of the season but already started seven of his nine appearances in the Champions League and could become a key player for Lille next season.