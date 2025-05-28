Badredine Bouanani News: Creative spark in attack

Bouanani played in 34 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Bouanani's creativity and flair added a new dimension to Nice's attacking play for his first complete season with the Aiglons. His ability to unlock defenses and contribute to goals was evident throughout the season as the club secured fourth place in Ligue 1 and a spot in Champions League qualification for next season. This season, he set new career highs with three league goals and 31 shots. That said, with continued development and more playing time, Bouanani is expected to become a key offensive player for the team.