Balthazar Pierret Injury: Selected for Lazio game
Pierret has been diagnosed with muscle fatigue and has been training partially throughout the week but has been called up for the retreat ahead of Sunday's clash with Lazio.
Pierret escaped without a substantial injury but isn't a lock to play as he's not fully fit and is highly unlikely to start. Ylber Ramadani has the edge over Medon Berisha and Mohamed Kaba to replace him in the XI after scoring last week.
