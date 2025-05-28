Baptiste Santamaria News: Didn't convince in Nice

Santamaria featured in 23 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes and Nice during the 2024-25 season, contributing to one assist.

Santamaria provided valuable depth to Nice's midfield, offering reliability when selected but didn't convince enough in his 13 appearances since the Aiglons will not activate the buy option in his loan, making the midfielder return to his parent club Stade Rennais. This raises doubts about his future even though it will depend on new coach Habib Beye on whether he wants to count on him for the next campaign.