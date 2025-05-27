Bart Verbruggen Injury: Concedes once in season finale

Verbruggen (undisclosed) registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Verbruggen conceded a penalty to Dominic Solanke in the 17th minute Sunday, but kept Spurs at bay for the remainder of the match in a win on the final day. He finished the campaign with seven clean sheets, 58 goals allowed and 91 saves across 36 starts. It was a solid first full campaign for the keeper, but due to physical problems he will not be joining the Netherlands squad for World Cup Qualifying. He will look to get healthy in the offseason and be ready for the start of next season where he is expected to be Brighton's number one option again.