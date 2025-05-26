Bart Verbruggen Injury: Not joining Netherlands squad

Verbruggen (undisclosed) is dealing with physical problems and will not join the Netherlands squad for the start of World Cup qualifying, according to NU.nl.

Verbruggen is dealing with physical problems and won't join his selection for international duties. The goalie had his first full season of his career with Brighton, being the undisputed starter in his 36 appearances in the Premier League during which he secured seven clean sheets, made 91 saves and allowed 58 goals. He will aim to come back fully fit for the preseason since he is expected to start in goal for the Seagulls in the next campaign as well, to continue growing his potential.