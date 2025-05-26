Bartosz Slisz News: Scores eventual winner

Slisz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Silsz saw the winning goal of Sunday's contest, finding the back of the net in the 66th minute for the club's third goal of the match. This was his first assist of the season, also his first goal contribution in 14 appearances. He has only started in two of their past five games and will hope this sees him return to a regular starting spot.