Bazoumana Toure News: Limited role
Toure provided three assists in 13 appearances (seven starts) for Hoffenheim.
Toure didn't earned his first goal with Hoffenheim, but he provided three assists and created 13 chances. He was in the starting XI for seven of the final eight matches and showed ability to play in a variety of positions. Toure should see an even larger role in the coming seasons if he can continue his growth.
