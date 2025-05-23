Ben Chilwell Injury: Doubtful with illness

Chilwell is doubtful for Sunday's match against Liverpool due to an illness, accoridng to manager Olivier Glasner.

Chilwell will head into the season finale with some doubt surrounding his status after he dealt with an illness Friday. This will likely mean he will be tested the next two days, with that deciding if he can be included. He did start at left-back in their last outing, so this will be something to monitor, although Tyrick Mitchell is likely to return to his starting role either way.