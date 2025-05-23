Ben Mee Injury: Out against Wolves

Mee is out for Sunday's trip to Wolves, and is set to depart Brentford at the end of his contract, per manager Thomas Frank. "One person who won't be in the squad is [Ben] Mee. We gave a nice send-off to him after the Fulham game,"

Mee is departing Brentford with the end of his contract and was given a send-off at home against Fulham. The defender has hardly played this season making just seven appearances (two starts) in his third year with Brentford. He will now look for a new club after spending the last decade with Burnley and Brentford in the Premier League.