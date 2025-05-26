Ben White News: Ends though season with assist

White provided an assist in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Southampton for the season finale, capping a difficult campaign with 26 appearances.

White assisted the opener on Sunday with a pinpoint cross to Kieran Tierney and remained solid in defense throughout the game. He dealt with aerial threats and made key tackles to help see out the win. White had a tough season overall, missing most of it due to a knee injury. He played less than 1,200 minutes in the Premier League this season after logging at least 2,800 minutes in every season since 2019. The Englishman will aim to come back fully fit for the preseason to start the season in good conditions, as he is expected to play a big part in the backline for the next campaign, although he will be in competition with Jurrien Timber for the right-back position.